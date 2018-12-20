Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Pivotal Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Flowers Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

