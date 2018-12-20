Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,410 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,322,000 after buying an additional 241,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,379,000 after buying an additional 186,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 833.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 164,980 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth $34,881,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth $20,459,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $235.99 on Thursday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.02 and a twelve month high of $332.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 291.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTI. BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

In other news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

