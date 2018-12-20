Hydro Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Hydro has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $724,438.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, Fatbtc and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,034,340 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDAX, BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Upbit, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

