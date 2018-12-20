IBERIABANK (IBKC) Upgraded to “Weight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

IBKC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 30,291.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 650,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after buying an additional 647,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after buying an additional 468,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,607,000 after buying an additional 458,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 48.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after buying an additional 443,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 399.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 326,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

