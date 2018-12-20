ICICI Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,209 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,109% compared to the typical daily volume of 348 put options.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.44. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBN. HSBC cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 3,995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

