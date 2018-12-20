IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 455 1305 1451 84 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 39.84%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -17.64 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 13.57

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s rivals have a beta of 5.54, indicating that their average stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S rivals beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.