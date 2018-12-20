Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.80).

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £232,000 ($303,149.09).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.