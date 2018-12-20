Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £232,000 ($303,149.09).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply