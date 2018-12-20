Independent Money System (IMS) Market Cap Reaches $18,832.00

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Independent Money System has a market cap of $18,832.00 and $4.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Independent Money System

Independent Money System Coin Profile

IMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

