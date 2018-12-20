IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 6,761 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,996 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Fossil Group worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,385,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $198,456,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,635 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 363,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,612 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after buying an additional 277,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,500 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after buying an additional 598,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,051,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. White sold 16,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $311,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $829,347 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a PE ratio of 334.80 and a beta of -0.13. Fossil Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

