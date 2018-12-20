IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in J.Jill Inc (JILL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of J.Jill worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in J.Jill by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.38. J.Jill Inc has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.98%. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

