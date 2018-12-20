IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Office Depot Inc (ODP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Office Depot worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 2,383.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Office Depot by 281.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Office Depot by 59.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Office Depot in the second quarter worth $230,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Office Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on Office Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Office Depot Inc (ODP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/indexiq-advisors-llc-has-3-39-million-position-in-office-depot-inc-odp.html.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.