IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in State Street Corp (STT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street by 17.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 36.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 20.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in State Street by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of State Street from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

