Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (BARC) Insider Buys 91,843 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tristram Roberts purchased 91,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £144,193.51 ($188,414.36).

LON BARC opened at GBX 151.46 ($1.98) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 266 ($3.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

