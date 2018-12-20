Insider Buying: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Major Shareholder Purchases 68,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $940,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,726 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $108,450.44.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 18,865 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $347,493.30.

On Monday, December 10th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 12,550 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $226,653.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 6,360 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $115,942.80.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $808.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.17 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CODI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 99,932.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 657,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 656,555 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $9,247,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 176,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,455,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

