Insider Buying: CPPGroup Plc (CPP) Insider Acquires 66,611 Shares of Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) insider Jason Walsh purchased 66,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £3,996.66 ($5,222.34).

Jason Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Jason Walsh purchased 316,243 shares of CPPGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £31,624.30 ($41,322.75).

CPPGroup stock traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 6.25 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 158,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,776. CPPGroup Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.63 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.12 ($0.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of CPPGroup in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target for the company.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides assistance products for the financial services and telecommunications sectors in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Card Rescue, a membership service that gives 24/7 assistance to cancel lost or stolen cards, and sort out replacements; Card Protection to report lost and stolen cards; and Identity Safe that provides assistance services to detect, prevent, and resolve identity fraud.

