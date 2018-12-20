Insider Buying: Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Major Shareholder Acquires 253,000 Shares of Stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,641,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

On Friday, December 14th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 240,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,550,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 58,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $484,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 40,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 738,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,461. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,744,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 537,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFRG shares. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Major Shareholder Acquires 253,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/insider-buying-del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc-dfrg-major-shareholder-acquires-253000-shares-of-stock.html.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.