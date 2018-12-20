Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Aj Teague acquired 15,005 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 8,468,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,903. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 93.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,546,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 277.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

