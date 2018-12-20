Insider Buying: Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (DFP) Insider Buys $50,950.00 in Stock

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) insider Bradford S. Stone bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund.

