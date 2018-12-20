Insider Buying: GMS Inc (GMS) Director Acquires $1,566,000.00 in Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $678.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). GMS had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth about $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GMS by 54.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

