Insider Buying: Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) Director Buys 8,225 Shares of Stock

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Director Delbert H. Tanner purchased 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP remained flat at $$2.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 91,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,983. Huttig Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

