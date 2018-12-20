Insider Buying: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Major Shareholder Purchases $210,000.00 in Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

INFI stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.51. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 364,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 462,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

