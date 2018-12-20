Insider Buying: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.07 per share, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $378,080.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MLM opened at $171.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $128,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $161,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $193,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $204.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/insider-buying-martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm-director-purchases-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.