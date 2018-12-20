Insider Buying: Prudential plc (PRU) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Fields Wicker-Miurin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,980 ($18,267.35).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,408 ($18.40) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,163 ($28.26) to GBX 2,104 ($27.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172 ($28.38).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

