Insider Selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) CFO Sells 1,411 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $349,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BIO opened at $234.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.00 and a 1 year high of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,080.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 237,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

