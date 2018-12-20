Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Director Sells $80,581.71 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $80,581.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 3.31% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/insider-selling-consumer-portfolio-services-inc-cpss-director-sells-80581-71-in-stock.html.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.