Insider Selling: Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fitbit alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $36,675.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Andy Missan sold 2,534 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $14,215.74.

On Monday, November 12th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,275.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $35,700.00.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.25 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, raised Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/insider-selling-fitbit-inc-fit-evp-sells-110000-shares-of-stock.html.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.