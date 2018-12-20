Insider Selling: New Relic Inc (NEWR) CRO Sells 874 Shares of Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Erica Schultz sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $71,021.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,570.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Erica Schultz sold 924 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $78,429.12.

On Friday, November 23rd, Erica Schultz sold 382 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $28,711.12.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 2,661 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $187,068.30.

On Friday, November 16th, Erica Schultz sold 3,679 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $303,848.61.

On Monday, October 15th, Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $151,470.00.

NEWR traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 881,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,983. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Relic by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 84.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

