Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Sells 4,193 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,193 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $471,964.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,307 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $335,462.08.

ResMed stock opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

