Insider Selling: Toro Co (TTC) VP Sells 7,727 Shares of Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toro stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,412. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Toro by 277.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 409,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 301,120 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $3,465,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 5.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after acquiring an additional 56,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Toro by 6.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

