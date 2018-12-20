Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (ZNGA) COO Sells 67,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 512,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zynga by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zynga by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

