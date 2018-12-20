Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 194.6% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 104,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 597.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Milan Galik purchased 415 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

