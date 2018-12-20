Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $58,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after buying an additional 12,370,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,190,000 after buying an additional 2,112,577 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $106,185,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $2,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $96,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $9,640,702. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

