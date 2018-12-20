Interface, Inc. (TILE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Interface worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Interface by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $26.00 target price on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on Interface and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Interface, Inc. (TILE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/interface-inc-tile-shares-sold-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.