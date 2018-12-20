International Paper (IP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Backed by solid commercial performance and continued healthy demand across its businesses, International Paper is positioned to deliver improved results in the fourth quarter and 2019 as well. International Paper will benefit from its restructuring initiatives, and significant investments to improve its North American containerboard mill system and enhance product quality. The company expects the acquisition of Weyerhaeuser’s pulp business to strengthen its position in the global fluff pulp market and augment its operating cash flow. The company has a record of positive earnings surprises in the last few quarters. Its estimates have undergone positive revisions recently.”

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of International Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

