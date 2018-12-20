Intrexon Corp (XON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XON shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE XON traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 101,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,591. Intrexon has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $20.16.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Intrexon’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Intrexon news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,152,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

