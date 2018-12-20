Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

