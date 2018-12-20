Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.50

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 2775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7,425.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 530.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

