Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,342 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 168.0% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 69,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

