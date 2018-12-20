Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 20th (AAP, APC, AR, BRY, CFG, CHK, CPE, CPL, CRZO, DNR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 20th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. In October, it announced a collaboration with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Additionally, it has rolled out Advance Pro, an e-commerce engine to cater to professional customers, which helped the company to access nearly 20,000 customer orders. Additionally, it is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. Over the past six months, shares of Advance Auto Parts have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rising expenses several projects launch and store maintenance are concerns. Also, dependence on weather cycles for the sale of products makes the company vulnerable to unexpected weather variations.”

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. However, significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns.”

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company is expected to witness a rise in costs due its constant growth-related investments, which in turn would not allow the debts to reduce, remaining a concern.”

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

