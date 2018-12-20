Investors Buy Allergan (AGN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $524.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $320.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $204.14 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Allergan had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Allergan traded down ($10.20) for the day and closed at $136.56

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,516,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,149,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allergan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,939,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

