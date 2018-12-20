Investors Purchase High Volume of Burlington Stores Call Options (BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,423 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 984% compared to the average daily volume of 685 call options.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $3,021,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,797,990.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,735 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,272,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,027,000 after purchasing an additional 826,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,007,000 after purchasing an additional 199,902 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,216 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

NYSE:BURL opened at $160.14 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

