Investors Sell Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) on Strength (EEP)

Investors sold shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $23.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $354.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $331.04 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Enbridge Energy Partners had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Enbridge Energy Partners traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $10.43

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Enbridge Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEP. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,102.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,919,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 722.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

