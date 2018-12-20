Investors Sell Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on strength during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $210.00. $89.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.40 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $2.64 for the day and closed at $161.30

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $150,894.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,743,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

