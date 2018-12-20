IONChain Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $230,190.00 and $151,902.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.02691667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00139262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00175225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024659 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024667 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,980,558 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

