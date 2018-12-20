Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Director Acquires $103,800.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Iain D. Dukes bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,260. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

