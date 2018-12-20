Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,894.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 1,221,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $12,454,740.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,152,106 shares of company stock valued at $22,047,097. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

