IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Stake Increased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $222.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.81. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

