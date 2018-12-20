iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Position Reduced by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $166.12 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $165.30 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4654 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-position-reduced-by-gfs-advisors-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.