iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $111.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.8265 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

