iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.25 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

